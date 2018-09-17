Brokerages Expect Adient PLC (ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $4.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $17.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,251,000 after buying an additional 3,394,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $51,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after buying an additional 581,145 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 845,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,525,000 after buying an additional 559,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,542,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 864,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,971. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adient has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.