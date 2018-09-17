Brokerages Anticipate Rev Group Inc (REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. Rev Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rev Group from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,439. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $945.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, Director John Canan bought 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,841.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,438.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at $3,114,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rev Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rev Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,866,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after buying an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Rev Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at $746,000.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

