Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($30.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($29.76). The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider Daniel Guthrie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,491. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $39.39.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

