Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 8,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $368,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 12,970 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $578,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,098. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

