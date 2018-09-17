Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 3.14%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,452,457.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,250 shares of company stock worth $2,319,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 87.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of BIG opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

