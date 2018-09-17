Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 516.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $137.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

