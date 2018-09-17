Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer Sells 3,500 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $402,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,320,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Howard Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $380,030.00.

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,135. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $80.61 and a one year high of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,410,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,255,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 335.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 200,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 130.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 191,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.