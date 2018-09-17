Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer Sells 3,500 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $402,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,320,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephen Howard Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 16th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $380,030.00.
NYSE BFAM traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,135. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $80.61 and a one year high of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.12.
Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,410,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,255,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 335.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 200,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 130.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 191,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.
