Bramshill Investments LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Citigroup downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of UNIT opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

