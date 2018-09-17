Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,055,327. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $70.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

