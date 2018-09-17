Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

SAM stock opened at $319.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total value of $3,186,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 30,313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 82.0% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 106,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 175.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 19.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

