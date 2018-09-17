BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Apple (AAPL) to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $199.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.53.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $223.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $4,131,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,153,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,245,202.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.