BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Buys 24,805 Shares of Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cosan by 71.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

CZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CZZ stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.24. Cosan Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.79%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

