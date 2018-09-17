BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $102,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $13.44 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

