BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Cable One Inc (CABO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Cable One worth $289,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cable One by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Cable One by 13.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cable One by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $865.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $597.40 and a twelve month high of $873.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). Cable One had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total transaction of $211,912.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $212,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $821.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

