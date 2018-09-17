BlackRock Inc. Has $297.89 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ameris Bancorp worth $297,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo J. Hill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,445.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,561.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $107.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.92 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.07%. equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

