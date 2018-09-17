BlackRock Inc. Has $293.36 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,432,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.09% of Amdocs worth $293,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,031,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489,297 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,894,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,600,000 after acquiring an additional 427,752 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 620.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 171,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on shares of Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

