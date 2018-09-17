BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Reaches $6.49 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $154,819.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018407 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 76,532,018 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

