Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $353.18 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $422.20 or 0.06740570 BTC on major exchanges including Buda, Crex24, DragonEX and SouthXchange. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $353.18 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,278.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.01409451 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001490 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001369 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000480 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,354,163 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDCM, Livecoin, Zaif, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BTCC, Independent Reserve, CEX.IO, Koineks, Poloniex, MBAex, BiteBTC, UEX, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, CoinEx, BitForex, Buda, CoinTiger, Coinrail, FCoin, Coinbe, Exmo, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, Korbit, Cryptomate, Coinnest, ChaoEX, Bittylicious, Bithumb, Zebpay, Tidex, Kucoin, Bisq, Huobi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKCoin International, EXX, CoinEgg, ACX, Cryptopia, Bit2C, Bitinka, Gatecoin, Graviex, WazirX, QuadrigaCX, GOPAX, Crex24, BitMarket, Exrates, Kuna, Coinsquare, DragonEX, Coinhub, cfinex, TOPBTC, COSS, Koinex, ZB.COM, Mercatox, Mercado Bitcoin, OKEx, Coinsuper, Ovis, QBTC, BitBay, Coinone, Bitsane, Fatbtc, SouthXchange, Bitso, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Bittrex, Gate.io, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, Bitfinex, Iquant, Bibox, Coinfloor, BTC Markets, C2CX, Trade By Trade, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Liqui, B2BX, Coinroom, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, Indodax, HBUS, Bitbank, Bitbns, Bit-Z, CPDAX, WEX, Binance, CoinBene, Bleutrade, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Vebitcoin, Braziliex, xBTCe, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Koinim, DSX, Cobinhood, ABCC, BigONE, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, Bitstamp, bitFlyer and Negocie Coins. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.