Biocept (BIOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Westpark Capital cut Biocept from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of BIOC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 52,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,505. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. Biocept has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $0.60. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 587.80% and a negative net margin of 642.49%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 34.99% of Biocept worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

