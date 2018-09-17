Bilibili Inc -‘s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 24th (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili’s (NASDAQ:BILI) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 24th. Bilibili had issued 42,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $483,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bilibili from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bilibili from $15.30 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

BILI opened at $13.52 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,300,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

