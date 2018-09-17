BidaskClub Upgrades Ebix (EBIX) to Buy

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $113.00 price objective on Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $79.80 on Friday. Ebix has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $179,261.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,212.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ebix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.