BidaskClub Lowers Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) to Sell

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PFBI stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.42. Premier Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 162,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 158,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 87,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.