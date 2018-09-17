BidaskClub Lowers Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) to Sell

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
PFBI stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.42. Premier Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.
Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.63%.
About Premier Financial Bancorp
Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.