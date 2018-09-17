BidaskClub Lowers Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

