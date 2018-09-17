BidaskClub Lowers Essendant (ESND) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Essendant from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ ESND opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.92 million, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.26. Essendant has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essendant by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Essendant by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Essendant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essendant by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essendant during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

