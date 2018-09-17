BidaskClub Downgrades Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Strong Sell

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPPI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of SPPI opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

