BidaskClub Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

SBCF stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 315,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,169,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

