BidaskClub Downgrades Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.56 per share, with a total value of $685,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,617.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5,284.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 171,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

