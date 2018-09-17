Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,640 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

Shares of CVX opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.