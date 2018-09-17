Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXE. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bellatrix Exploration from an “underperform” rating to a “$0.94” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of BXE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

