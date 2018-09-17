Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 4.2% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 84,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.1% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5144 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. TheStreet raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.