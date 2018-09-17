BB&T Securities LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,102,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,646,000 after acquiring an additional 130,066 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 942,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,026 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 777,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 767,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,923,000 after acquiring an additional 102,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total value of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $307.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $264.81 and a 1-year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.16.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

