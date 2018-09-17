BB&T Securities LLC Sells 122,169 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,169 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGOV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $48.39 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

