BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 349,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 116,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 666,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWL opened at $54.36 on Monday. Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

