Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.36 ($117.86).

FRA BAYN opened at €71.82 ($83.51) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

