Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $55,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 44.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $318.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $396.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.62.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

