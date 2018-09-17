Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,078,329 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,054,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $289,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,699,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,091,000 after acquiring an additional 369,077 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

