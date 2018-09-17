Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (FSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $26.46 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

