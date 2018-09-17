Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 50.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% during the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.