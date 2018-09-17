Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMRC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 21.77%. analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $845,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell A. Colombo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,721.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,825 shares of company stock valued at $338,633 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 27.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.