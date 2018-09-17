Bank of America Trims YPF (YPF) Target Price to $22.00

YPF (NYSE:YPF) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded YPF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $14.90 on Friday. YPF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

