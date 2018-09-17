Bank of America Lowers AutoZone (AZO) to Hold

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $830.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MED raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.01.

NYSE AZO opened at $749.20 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $533.00 and a 12 month high of $797.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,016.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 197.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 332.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 62.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

