Bank of America Corp DE Has $120.96 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of AvalonBay Communities worth $120,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 246,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 55,026 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,722,000 after acquiring an additional 140,427 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 543,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,336,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,311,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $183.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $152.65 and a 52-week high of $188.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

