Bank of America Corp DE Has $119.45 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,682 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 605,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $119,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Best Buy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In other news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 26,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $2,106,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $165,962.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,351,384. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

