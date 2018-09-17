Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Vale SA (VALE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,717,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,471,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vale were worth $111,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 95.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,506,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $257,716,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4,083.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,351,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 482.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,342,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,279,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,882,000 after acquiring an additional 383,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

VALE stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

