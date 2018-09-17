Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 67.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCU. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 23.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 27.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $595.47 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

