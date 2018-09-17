Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases New Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

