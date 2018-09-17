Balchem Co. (BCPC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,913 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Balchem worth $32,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $114.82 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

