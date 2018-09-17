Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,445 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MasTec by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after acquiring an additional 356,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $261,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in MasTec by 44.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. MasTec’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

