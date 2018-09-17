Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after buying an additional 113,621 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,360,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $20.77 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

