Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

